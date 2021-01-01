Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 13 7306 or Macbook Air (M1, 2020) – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 13 7306 vs Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)

56 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 13 7306
VS
62 out of 100
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
Dell Inspiron 13 7306
From $699
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
From $999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Apple M1
RAM 8GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 13 7306 and Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 13 7306
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 34% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 13-17% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 56 against 49.9 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0.2
  • 61% sharper screen – 227 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 13 7306
vs
Macbook Air (M1, 2020)

Case

Weight 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
Width 305.2 mm (12.02 inches) 304.1 mm (11.97 inches)
Height 206.4 mm (8.13 inches) 212.4 mm (8.36 inches)
Thickness 15.9-16.7 mm (0.63-0.66 inches) 16.1 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 630 cm2 (97.7 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~106.5% ~79.4%
Side bezels -20.1 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Gold, Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 1 -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1069:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.8%
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Inspiron 13 7306
300 nits
Macbook Air (M1, 2020) +33%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V
Full charging time 4:00 hr 2:23 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 30 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 172 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Apple M1 GPU
Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 10 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 1024 1024
DirectX support 12 -
GPU performance
Inspiron 13 7306 +23%
3.195 TFLOPS
Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
2.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 1 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 79.6 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C No 2x USB 3.1
USB-A 2x USB 3.1 No
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm 12.1 x 8.1 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) and Dell Inspiron 13 7306 or ask any questions
