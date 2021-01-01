Dell Inspiron 13 7306 vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
Dell Inspiron 13 7306
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 13 7306
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 26% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
- Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (97.6 vs 107.1 square inches)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 0
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 35-47% higher FPS
- Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 70 against 56 watt-hours
- Provides 233% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 300 nits
- Better webcam recording quality
- 80% sharper screen – 254 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|Dimensions
|305.2 x 206.4 x 15.9-16.7 mm
12.02 x 8.13 x 0.63-0.66 inches
|312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
|Area
|630 cm2 (97.7 inches2)
|691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~106.5%
|~84.6%
|Side bezels
|-20.1 mm
|3.4 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|1
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14.2 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|Mini LED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|254 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|3024 x 1964 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1000:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|-
|Full charging time
|4:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|67 / 96 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|10
|Threads
|8
|10
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1105
1632
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3910
MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +194%
11485
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1101
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4853
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|30 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|1380 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1560 MHz
|1278 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|5.2 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|6.4 Gbps
|Shading units
|1024
|2048
|DirectX support
|12
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|4x4 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3254
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.2
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|-
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.1
|No
|USB Type-C
|No
|3x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
