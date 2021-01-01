Inspiron 13 7306 or MacBook Pro 14 (2021) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 10300H Intel Core i7 10750H - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max RAM 8GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 13 7306 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 26% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (97.6 vs 107.1 square inches) Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 0

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 35-47% higher FPS

Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 70 against 56 watt-hours

Provides 233% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 300 nits

Better webcam recording quality

80% sharper screen – 254 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 305.2 x 206.4 x 15.9-16.7 mm

12.02 x 8.13 x 0.63-0.66 inches 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm

12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches Area 630 cm2 (97.7 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~106.5% ~84.6% Side bezels -20.1 mm 3.4 mm Colors Silver Silver, Gray Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 2

Display 1920 x 1080 3024 x 1964 Size 15.6 inches 14.2 inches Type TN LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 141 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1000:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness Inspiron 13 7306 300 nits MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +233% 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 70 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Full charging time 4:00 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 W 67 / 96 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP - 30 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units 1024 2048 DirectX support 12 - GPU performance Inspiron 13 7306 3.195 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +63% 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 2933 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No Total slots 1 -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 - Speakers 2.0 4.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.1 No USB Type-C No 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm - Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.