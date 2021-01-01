Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 13 7306 or MacBook Pro 16 (2021) – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 13 7306 vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

48 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 13 7306
VS
84 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
Dell Inspiron 13 7306
From $699
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
From $2499
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM 8GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 13 7306 and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 13 7306
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 730 grams less (around 1.61 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 24% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (97.6 vs 136.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 0
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Features a much bigger (~79%) battery – 100 against 56 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 35-47% higher FPS
  • Provides 233% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 300 nits
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 80% sharper screen – 254 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 13 7306
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 305.2 x 206.4 x 15.9-16.7 mm
12.02 x 8.13 x 0.63-0.66 inches		 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
Area 630 cm2 (97.7 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~106.5% ~86.2%
Side bezels -20.1 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16.2 inches
Type TN LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness
Inspiron 13 7306
300 nits
MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +233%
1000 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 4:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 140 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 4 10
Threads 8 10
L3 Cache 8 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 30 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units 1024 2048
DirectX support 12 -
GPU performance
Inspiron 13 7306
3.195 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +63%
5.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No
Total slots 1 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 -
Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.1 No
USB Type-C No 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

