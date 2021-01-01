Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 13 7306 or VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 13 7306 vs ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)

Dell Inspiron 13 7306
VS
ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
Dell Inspiron 13 7306
From $699
ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM 8GB
Storage

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 13 7306 and ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 13 7306
  • Can run popular games at about 39-53% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 37% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 56 against 42 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 200 nits
  • 26% sharper screen – 141 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (97.6 vs 108 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 13 7306
vs
VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)

Case

Weight 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Width 305.2 mm (12.02 inches) 324 mm (12.76 inches)
Height 206.4 mm (8.13 inches) 215 mm (8.46 inches)
Thickness 15.9-16.7 mm (0.63-0.66 inches) 18.3 mm (0.72 inches)
Area 630 cm2 (97.7 inches2) 697 cm2 (107.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~106.5% ~77.5%
Side bezels -20.1 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Silver Black, Silver, Gold
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness
Inspiron 13 7306 +50%
300 nits
VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
200 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 4:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C No 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.1 3x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1354 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1468 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 2 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) 1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz)
Shading units 1024 640
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 1 2
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

