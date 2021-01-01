Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 13 7306 or VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 13 7306 vs Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470

Dell Inspiron 13 7306
VS
Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470
Dell Inspiron 13 7306
From $699
Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470
From $900
CPU
RAM 8GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 13 7306 and Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 13 7306
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 41% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 14-20% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 56 against 42 watt-hours
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (97.6 vs 110.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 13 7306
vs
VivoBook Flip 14 TP470

Case

Weight 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs)
Width 305.2 mm (12.02 inches) 324 mm (12.76 inches)
Height 206.4 mm (8.13 inches) 220 mm (8.66 inches)
Thickness 15.9-16.7 mm (0.63-0.66 inches) 18.7 mm (0.74 inches)
Area 630 cm2 (97.7 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~106.5% ~75.8%
Side bezels -20.1 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Silver Black, Silver
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness
Inspiron 13 7306 +20%
300 nits
VivoBook Flip 14 TP470
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 4:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 65 W

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C No 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1650 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 2.534 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR4
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) 2133 MHz (Effective - 4300 MHz)
Shading units 1024 768
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 1 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

