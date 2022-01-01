You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 13 7306 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (93.6 vs 130.3 square inches)

18% sharper screen – 166 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S15 S533 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 18-25% higher FPS

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) Dimensions 305.2 x 197.8 x 15.9-16.5 mm

12.02 x 7.79 x 0.63-0.65 inches 359.8 x 233.8 x 16.1 mm

14.17 x 9.2 x 0.63 inches Area 604 cm2 (93.6 inches2) 841 cm2 (130.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.8% ~79.8% Side bezels 5.4 mm 7.2 mm Colors Silver White, Black, Green, Red Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level - 41.6 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 13.3 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 800:1 563:1 sRGB color space 100% 58.5% Adobe RGB profile - 40.3% DCI-P3 color gamut - 39% Response time 35 ms 33 ms Max. brightness Inspiron 13 7306 300 nits VivoBook S15 S533 300 nits

Battery Capacity 53 Wh 50 Wh Voltage 15.2 V 11.55 V Full charging time 4:00 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 194 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce MX350 2GB TGP 15 W 27 W Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1354 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1468 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR5 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~7 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16 GPU performance Inspiron 13 7306 1.41 TFLOPS VivoBook S15 S533 +33% 1.879 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4267 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 Realtek ALC256 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 79.8 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm - Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

