Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 13 7306 and ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 13 7306
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 35% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0.2
  • Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)
  • Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 67 against 56 watt-hours
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
  • 18% sharper screen – 166 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 13 7306
vs
ZenBook 13 OLED UM325

Case

Weight 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) 1.14 kg (2.51 lbs)
Width 305.2 mm (12.02 inches) 304.2 mm (11.98 inches)
Height 206.4 mm (8.13 inches) 203 mm (7.99 inches)
Thickness 15.9-16.7 mm (0.63-0.66 inches) 13.9 mm (0.55 inches)
Area 630 cm2 (97.7 inches2) 618 cm2 (95.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~106.5% ~78.9%
Side bezels -20.1 mm 4.9 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Pink
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 150°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 39 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness
Inspiron 13 7306
300 nits
ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 +33%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 4:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C No 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS -
Memory size 4 GB 0 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 System Shared
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 1024 448
DirectX support 12 12.1

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 1 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes No

