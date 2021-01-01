Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 13 7306 or ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 13 7306 vs ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564

Dell Inspiron 13 7306
VS
ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
Dell Inspiron 13 7306
From $699
ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU Intel Core i7 1165G7
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 13 7306 and ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 13 7306
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 530 grams less (around 1.17 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 30% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 17-23% higher FPS
  • Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (97.6 vs 126.9 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0.2
  • Features a much bigger (~71%) battery – 96 against 56 watt-hours
  • Around 19% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 13 7306
vs
ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564

Case

Weight 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Width 305.2 mm (12.02 inches) 356 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 206.4 mm (8.13 inches) 230 mm (9.06 inches)
Thickness 15.9-16.7 mm (0.63-0.66 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 630 cm2 (97.7 inches2) 819 cm2 (127 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~106.5% ~82%
Side bezels -20.1 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Silver Gray
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 4:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 120 W

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C No 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 1.2-2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1035 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 2.458 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) 1250 MHz (Effective - 10000 MHz)
Shading units 1024 1024
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 1 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) or Dell Inspiron 13 7306
2. Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020) or Dell Inspiron 13 7306
3. Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) or Dell Inspiron 13 7306
4. Dell Latitude 5320 (2-in-1) or Dell Inspiron 13 7306
5. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) or ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
6. Dell XPS 15 9500 or ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
7. ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516 or ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
8. ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 or ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 and Dell Inspiron 13 7306 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский