Dell Inspiron 13 7306 vs G15 5510
Dell Inspiron 13 7306
From $699
Dell G15 5510
From $899
Review
Performance
System and application performance
65
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
42
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
44
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
64
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
69
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
56
NanoReview Score
53
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 13 7306
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1070 grams less (around 2.36 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 54% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
- Much smaller footprint: 35% more compact case (97.6 vs 150.7 square inches)
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Dell G15 5510
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
|2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
|Width
|305.2 mm (12.02 inches)
|357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
|Height
|206.4 mm (8.13 inches)
|272.1 mm (10.71 inches)
|Thickness
|15.9-16.7 mm (0.63-0.66 inches)
|24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
|Area
|630 cm2 (97.7 inches2)
|972 cm2 (150.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~106.5%
|~69%
|Side bezels
|-20.1 mm
|5.9 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black, Gray, Green
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000:1
|600:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|13.2 V
|Full charging time
|4:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|180 / 240 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1105
G15 5510 +1%
1113
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3910
G15 5510 +3%
4039
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1101
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4853
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|0 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1380 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1560 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|1024
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3254
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|No
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.1
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
