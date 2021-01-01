Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 13 7306 or G15 5510 – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 13 7306 vs G15 5510

50 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 13 7306
VS
53 out of 100
Dell G15 5510
Dell Inspiron 13 7306
From $699
Dell G15 5510
From $899
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 56 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile
RAM 8GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 13 7306 and G15 5510 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 13 7306
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1070 grams less (around 2.36 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 54% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 35% more compact case (97.6 vs 150.7 square inches)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Dell G15 5510
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 13 7306
vs
G15 5510

Case

Weight 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
Width 305.2 mm (12.02 inches) 357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
Height 206.4 mm (8.13 inches) 272.1 mm (10.71 inches)
Thickness 15.9-16.7 mm (0.63-0.66 inches) 24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
Area 630 cm2 (97.7 inches2) 972 cm2 (150.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~106.5% ~69%
Side bezels -20.1 mm 5.9 mm
Colors Silver Black, Gray, Green
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 600:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Inspiron 13 7306 +20%
300 nits
G15 5510
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 13.2 V
Full charging time 4:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 180 / 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Inspiron 13 7306
1105
G15 5510 +1%
1113
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Inspiron 13 7306
3910
G15 5510 +3%
4039
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 0 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 1024 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Inspiron 13 7306
3.195 TFLOPS
G15 5510
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 2933 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 1 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C No 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.1 3x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell G15 5510 and Inspiron 13 7306 or ask any questions
