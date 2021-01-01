Dell Inspiron 13 7306 vs Inspiron 13 5310
Dell Inspiron 13 7306
From $699
Dell Inspiron 13 5310
From $1349
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 13 7306
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 29% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Can run popular games at about 7-10% higher FPS
- Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 13 5310
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0.2
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
- 21% sharper screen – 170 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
|1.26 kg (2.78 lbs)
|Width
|305.2 mm (12.02 inches)
|296.7 mm (11.68 inches)
|Height
|206.4 mm (8.13 inches)
|210 mm (8.27 inches)
|Thickness
|15.9-16.7 mm (0.63-0.66 inches)
|13.9-15.9 mm (0.55-0.63 inches)
|Area
|630 cm2 (97.7 inches2)
|623 cm2 (96.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~106.5%
|~82.3%
|Side bezels
|-20.1 mm
|5.1 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|135°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|170 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000:1
|600:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Response time
|35 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|15.2 V
|Full charging time
|4:00 hr
|4:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|0.9-2.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Inspiron 13 7306 +12%
1179
1051
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Inspiron 13 7306 +17%
4285
3669
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
442
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2101
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1380 MHz
|720-1395 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1560 MHz
|930-1575 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units
|1024
|896
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|4267 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|1
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3254
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|No
|2x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.1
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
