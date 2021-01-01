Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 14 5402 or ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 14 5402 vs ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 14 5402 and ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5402
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (107.7 vs 126.9 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
  • Can run popular games at about 106-145% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~81%) battery – 96 against 53 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 14 5402
vs
ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Width 321.3 mm (12.65 inches) 356 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 216.2 mm (8.51 inches) 230 mm (9.06 inches)
Thickness 16.7-17.9 mm (0.66-0.7 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 695 cm2 (107.7 inches2) 819 cm2 (127 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.8% ~82%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Silver Gray
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 500:1 -
sRGB color space 60% 100%
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V -
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 45 / 65 W 120 W

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.0 cm -
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 1.2-2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1035 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 2.458 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 4 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 1250 MHz (Effective - 10000 MHz)
Shading units 384 1024
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

