Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 14 5402 or ZenBook S UX393 – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 14 5402 vs ASUS ZenBook S UX393

Dell Inspiron 14 5402
VS
ASUS ZenBook S UX393
Dell Inspiron 14 5402
From $379
ASUS ZenBook S UX393
From $1699
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 14 5402 and ASUS ZenBook S UX393 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5402
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook S UX393
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 67 against 53 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 82% sharper screen – 285 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 14 5402
vs
ZenBook S UX393

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs)
Width 321.3 mm (12.65 inches) 306 mm (12.05 inches)
Height 216.2 mm (8.51 inches) 224 mm (8.82 inches)
Thickness 16.7-17.9 mm (0.66-0.7 inches) 15.7 mm (0.62 inches)
Area 695 cm2 (107.7 inches2) 685 cm2 (106.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.8% ~83.9%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Silver Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 150°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 13.9 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 285 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 3:2
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3300 x 2200 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 500:1 -
sRGB color space 60% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness
Inspiron 14 5402
300 nits
ZenBook S UX393 +67%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V -
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.0 cm -
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 384 640
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell Inspiron 14 5402 or Dell XPS 15 9500
2. Dell Inspiron 14 5402 or Dell G3 15 3500
3. Dell Inspiron 14 5402 or Dell G5 15 5505 SE
4. Dell Inspiron 14 5402 or Dell Inspiron 15 5505
5. Dell Inspiron 14 5402 or Dell Inspiron 15 3505
6. ASUS ZenBook S UX393 or Dell XPS 13 9310
7. ASUS ZenBook S UX393 or ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325
8. ASUS ZenBook S UX393 or Dell Inspiron 14 7400

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ZenBook S UX393 and Dell Inspiron 14 5402 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский