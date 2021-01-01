Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 14 5402 or G5 15 5500 – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 14 5402 vs G5 15 5500

Dell Inspiron 14 5402
VS
Dell G5 15 5500
Dell Inspiron 14 5402
Dell G5 15 5500
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 53 Wh
CPU
GPU -
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 14 5402 and G5 15 5500 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5402
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 940 grams less (around 2.07 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (107.7 vs 143.8 square inches)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Dell G5 15 5500
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 144-197% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 14 5402
vs
G5 15 5500

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs)
Width 321.3 mm (12.65 inches) 365.5 mm (14.39 inches)
Height 216.2 mm (8.51 inches) 254 mm (10 inches)
Thickness 16.7-17.9 mm (0.66-0.7 inches) 24.5 mm (0.96 inches)
Area 695 cm2 (107.7 inches2) 928 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.8% ~72.3%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 10.1 mm
Colors Silver Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 50 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 500:1 1502:1
sRGB color space 60% 55.2%
Adobe RGB profile - 37.9%
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness
Inspiron 14 5402 +20%
300 nits
G5 15 5500
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V 11.4 V
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.0 cm 10.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Inspiron 14 5402 +11%
1252
G5 15 5500
1133
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Inspiron 14 5402
2489
G5 15 5500 +62%
4030
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1485 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS
Memoty type System Shared GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory clock - 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 384 1024
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell Inspiron 15 3501 or Inspiron 14 5402
2. Dell G5 15 5505 SE or Inspiron 14 5402
3. Dell Inspiron 15 5505 or Inspiron 14 5402
4. Dell Inspiron 15 3505 or Inspiron 14 5402
5. Dell Inspiron 15 7506 or Inspiron 14 5402
6. Dell G3 15 3500 or G5 15 5500
7. Dell G7 15 7500 or G5 15 5500
8. Dell Inspiron 15 5505 or G5 15 5500

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell G5 15 5500 and Inspiron 14 5402 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский