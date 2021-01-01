Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 14 5402 or Inspiron 13 7306 – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 14 5402 vs Inspiron 13 7306

Dell Inspiron 14 5402
VS
Dell Inspiron 13 7306
Dell Inspiron 14 5402
Dell Inspiron 13 7306
CPU
GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile
RAM 8GB
Storage

Review

Performance
Gaming
Display
Battery Life
Connectivity
Case
Key Differences

Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5402
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 13 7306
  • Can run popular games at about 154-210% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 37% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (97.6 vs 107.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Laptop:
Inspiron 14 5402
vs
Inspiron 13 7306

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
Width 321.3 mm (12.65 inches) 305.2 mm (12.02 inches)
Height 216.2 mm (8.51 inches) 206.4 mm (8.13 inches)
Thickness 16.7-17.9 mm (0.66-0.7 inches) 15.9-16.7 mm (0.63-0.66 inches)
Area 695 cm2 (107.7 inches2) 630 cm2 (97.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.8% ~106.5%
Side bezels 5.7 mm -20.1 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 500:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 60% 100%
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V 11.4 V
Full charging time 2:00 hr 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.0 cm 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memoty type System Shared GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory clock - 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 384 1024
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

