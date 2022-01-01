You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1200 Battery - 40 Wh 53 Wh 48 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Backlit keyboard

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) Advantages of the Acer Spin 3 (SP313-51N) Easier to carry: weighs 220 grams less (around 0.49 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 48 against 40 watt-hours

52% sharper screen – 170 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (103.8 vs 112.1 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.72 kg (3.79 lbs) 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) Dimensions 324.3 x 222.9 x 17-18.9 mm

12.77 x 8.78 x 0.67-0.74 inches 302 x 222 x 15.9 mm

11.89 x 8.74 x 0.63 inches Area 723 cm2 (112.1 inches2) 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.7% ~76.5% Side bezels 7.2 mm 7.8 mm Colors Silver, Gray Silver Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level - 38.7 dB

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1200 Size 14 inches 13.3 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 112 ppi 170 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 400:1 1252:1 sRGB color space 50% 98% Adobe RGB profile - 77.5% DCI-P3 color gamut - 78.7% Response time 16 ms 44 ms Max. brightness Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) 220 nits Spin 3 (SP313-51N) +36% 300 nits

Battery Capacity 40 Wh 53 Wh 48 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Full charging time 4:00 hr 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 290 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.73 Gbps Shading units 384 384 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) 0.84 TFLOPS Spin 3 (SP313-51N) 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2.5W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 76.2 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes No Touchpad Size 11.5 x 7.0 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.