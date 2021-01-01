Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) or ROG Flow X13 GV301 – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) vs ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301

Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
VS
ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
From $479
ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
From $2999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3840 x 2400
CPU
RAM 32GB
Storage 1024GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) and ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
  • Can run popular games at about 154-210% higher FPS
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 420 grams less (around 0.93 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~55%) battery – 62 against 40 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 202% sharper screen – 338 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (102.9 vs 112.1 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
vs
ROG Flow X13 GV301

Case

Weight 1.72 kg (3.79 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
Width 324.3 mm (12.77 inches) 299 mm (11.77 inches)
Height 222.9 mm (8.78 inches) 222 mm (8.74 inches)
Thickness 17-18.9 mm (0.67-0.74 inches) 15.8 mm (0.62 inches)
Area 723 cm2 (112.1 inches2) 664 cm2 (102.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.7% ~78.4%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Black
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 14 inches 13.4 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 338 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 3840 x 2400 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 400:1 -
sRGB color space 50% 116%
Adobe RGB profile - 86%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 85%
Response time 16 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 4:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 45 / 65 W 100 W

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W 2x1W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.0 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.8 GHz
Cores 2 8
Threads 4 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 4 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 384 1024
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x16 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

