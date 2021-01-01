Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) vs ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
- Can run popular games at about 154-210% higher FPS
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 420 grams less (around 0.93 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~55%) battery – 62 against 40 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 202% sharper screen – 338 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (102.9 vs 112.1 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.72 kg (3.79 lbs)
|1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
|Width
|324.3 mm (12.77 inches)
|299 mm (11.77 inches)
|Height
|222.9 mm (8.78 inches)
|222 mm (8.74 inches)
|Thickness
|17-18.9 mm (0.67-0.74 inches)
|15.8 mm (0.62 inches)
|Area
|723 cm2 (112.1 inches2)
|664 cm2 (102.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~74.7%
|~78.4%
|Side bezels
|7.2 mm
|5.2 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|13.4 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|112 ppi
|338 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|3840 x 2400 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|400:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|50%
|116%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|86%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|85%
|Response time
|16 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|-
|Full charging time
|4:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|45 / 65 W
|100 W
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3204
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|2x1W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|11.5 x 7.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Cores
|2
|8
|Threads
|4
|16
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ROG Flow X13 GV301 +29%
1614
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ROG Flow X13 GV301 +260%
8955
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|Shading units
|384
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|2x16 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
