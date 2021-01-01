Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) or ROG Strix G15 G513 – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) vs ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513

Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
VS
ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
From $479
ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
From $999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 40 Wh
CPU
GPU -
RAM 16GB
Storage 1024GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) and ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 380 grams less (around 0.84 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (112.1 vs 142.1 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 154-210% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~40%) battery – 56 against 40 watt-hours
  • 26% sharper screen – 141 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
vs
ROG Strix G15 G513

Case

Weight 1.72 kg (3.79 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Width 324.3 mm (12.77 inches) 354 mm (13.94 inches)
Height 222.9 mm (8.78 inches) 259 mm (10.2 inches)
Thickness 17-18.9 mm (0.67-0.74 inches) 27.2 mm (1.07 inches)
Area 723 cm2 (112.1 inches2) 917 cm2 (142.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.7% ~73.2%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 4.3 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 400:1 -
sRGB color space 50% 62.5%
Adobe RGB profile - 47.3%
Response time 16 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 4:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 150 / 240 W

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W 2x1.5W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.0 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 2 8
Threads 4 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Radeon Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 4 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 384 1024
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) and Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
2. Dell Inspiron 14 5402 and Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
3. Dell Inspiron 13 7306 and Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
4. MSI GS66 Stealth and ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
5. ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713 and Strix G15 G513
6. Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) and ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
7. MSI GE66 Raider and ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
8. ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516 and ROG Strix G15 G513

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 and Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский