Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) vs ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
From $479
ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
From $999
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 380 grams less (around 0.84 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
- Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (112.1 vs 142.1 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 154-210% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a much bigger (~40%) battery – 56 against 40 watt-hours
- 26% sharper screen – 141 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.72 kg (3.79 lbs)
|2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
|Width
|324.3 mm (12.77 inches)
|354 mm (13.94 inches)
|Height
|222.9 mm (8.78 inches)
|259 mm (10.2 inches)
|Thickness
|17-18.9 mm (0.67-0.74 inches)
|27.2 mm (1.07 inches)
|Area
|723 cm2 (112.1 inches2)
|917 cm2 (142.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~74.7%
|~73.2%
|Side bezels
|7.2 mm
|4.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|112 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|400:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|50%
|62.5%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|47.3%
|Response time
|16 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|-
|Full charging time
|4:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|45 / 65 W
|150 / 240 W
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3204
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|2x1.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|-
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|11.5 x 7.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|2
|8
|Threads
|4
|16
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Radeon Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1252
1160
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ROG Strix G15 G513 +182%
7026
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|Shading units
|384
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
