Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
VS
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
From $479
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
From $1500
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage 1024GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) and ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
  • Can run popular games at about 661-902% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~90%) battery – 76 against 40 watt-hours
  • Provides 45% higher max. screen brightness: 320 vs 220 nits
  • 40% sharper screen – 157 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
vs
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

Case

Weight 1.72 kg (3.79 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Width 324.3 mm (12.77 inches) 324 mm (12.76 inches)
Height 222.9 mm (8.78 inches) 220 mm (8.66 inches)
Thickness 17-18.9 mm (0.67-0.74 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 723 cm2 (112.1 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.7% ~75.8%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 400:1 -
sRGB color space 50% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 75.3%
Response time 16 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 4:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 180 W

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.0 cm 10.4 x 6.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 2 8
Threads 4 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 6 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
Shading units 384 3840
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

