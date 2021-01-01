Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) or TUF Dash F15 FX516 – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) vs ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516

Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
VS
ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
From $479
ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
Display
CPU
GPU -
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) and ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 280 grams less (around 0.62 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (112.1 vs 140.6 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
  • Can run popular games at about 661-902% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~90%) battery – 76 against 40 watt-hours
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • 26% sharper screen – 141 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
vs
TUF Dash F15 FX516

Case

Weight 1.72 kg (3.79 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Width 324.3 mm (12.77 inches) 360 mm (14.17 inches)
Height 222.9 mm (8.78 inches) 252 mm (9.92 inches)
Thickness 17-18.9 mm (0.67-0.74 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 723 cm2 (112.1 inches2) 907 cm2 (140.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.7% ~74%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 7.3 mm
Colors Silver, Gray White, Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 400:1 -
sRGB color space 50% -
Response time 16 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 4:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 200 W

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.0 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 6 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
Shading units 384 3840
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x16 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

