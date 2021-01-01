Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) or VivoBook 15 M513 – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) vs ASUS VivoBook 15 M513

Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
VS
ASUS VivoBook 15 M513
Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
From $479
ASUS VivoBook 15 M513
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) and ASUS VivoBook 15 M513 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (112.1 vs 131.3 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 15 M513
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 26% sharper screen – 141 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
vs
VivoBook 15 M513

Case

Weight 1.72 kg (3.79 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Width 324.3 mm (12.77 inches) 359.8 mm (14.17 inches)
Height 222.9 mm (8.78 inches) 235.3 mm (9.26 inches)
Thickness 17-18.9 mm (0.67-0.74 inches) 18.6 mm (0.73 inches)
Area 723 cm2 (112.1 inches2) 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.7% ~79.3%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Black, Silver, Gold
Transformer No No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 400:1 -
sRGB color space 50% -
Response time 16 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 4:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.0 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 2 6
Threads 4 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS -
Memory size 0 GB 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 384 448
DirectX support 12 12.1

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 16 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) or Dell XPS 13 9310
2. Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) or Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
3. Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) or Dell Inspiron 14 7400
4. ASUS VivoBook 15 M513 or Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
5. ASUS VivoBook 15 M513 or ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 G533
6. ASUS VivoBook 15 M513 or Dell Inspiron 15 7501

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS VivoBook 15 M513 and Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский