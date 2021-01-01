Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) vs Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470
Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
From $479
Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470
From $900
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Advantages of the Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470
- Can run popular games at about 111-152% higher FPS
- Easier to carry: weighs 220 grams less (around 0.49 lbs)
- 40% sharper screen – 157 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.72 kg (3.79 lbs)
|1.5 kg (3.31 lbs)
|Width
|324.3 mm (12.77 inches)
|324 mm (12.76 inches)
|Height
|222.9 mm (8.78 inches)
|220 mm (8.66 inches)
|Thickness
|17-18.9 mm (0.67-0.74 inches)
|18.7 mm (0.74 inches)
|Area
|723 cm2 (112.1 inches2)
|713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~74.7%
|~75.8%
|Side bezels
|7.2 mm
|7.1 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|112 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Contrast
|400:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|50%
|-
|Response time
|16 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|-
|Full charging time
|4:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|45 / 65 W
|65 W
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3204
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Size
|11.5 x 7.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1650 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|2.534 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|GDDR4
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|2133 MHz (Effective - 4300 MHz)
|Shading units
|384
|768
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
