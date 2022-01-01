You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Battery - 40 Wh 53 Wh 39 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Celeron N4500 Intel Pentium Silver N6000 RAM - 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) Can run popular games at about 138-188% higher FPS

Around 3.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Go 14 Flip Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Case Weight 1.72 kg (3.79 lbs) 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) Dimensions 324.3 x 222.9 x 17-18.9 mm

12.77 x 8.78 x 0.67-0.74 inches 320.7 x 217 x 16.9 mm

12.63 x 8.54 x 0.67 inches Area 723 cm2 (112.1 inches2) 696 cm2 (107.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.7% ~77.6% Side bezels 7.2 mm 5.4 mm Colors Silver, Gray White Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type TN LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 112 ppi 112 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 400:1 - sRGB color space 50% - Response time 16 ms - Max. brightness Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) 220 nits Vivobook Go 14 Flip 220 nits

Battery Capacity 40 Wh 53 Wh 39 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Full charging time 4:00 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Right Charge power 45 / 65 W 45 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) TGP 15 W 6 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 350 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 0.24 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units 384 256 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) +250% 0.84 TFLOPS Vivobook Go 14 Flip 0.24 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 4GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) eMMC Channels 1x128 GB 1x64 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2.5W - Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5.1 v4.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 7.0 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.