Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) or VivoBook S15 S532 – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) vs ASUS VivoBook S15 S532

Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
VS
ASUS VivoBook S15 S532
Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
From $479
ASUS VivoBook S15 S532
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) and ASUS VivoBook S15 S532 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (112.1 vs 127.2 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S15 S532
  • Can run popular games at about 68-93% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 26% sharper screen – 141 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
vs
VivoBook S15 S532

Case

Weight 1.72 kg (3.79 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Width 324.3 mm (12.77 inches) 357 mm (14.06 inches)
Height 222.9 mm (8.78 inches) 230 mm (9.06 inches)
Thickness 17-18.9 mm (0.67-0.74 inches) 18.5 mm (0.73 inches)
Area 723 cm2 (112.1 inches2) 821 cm2 (127.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.7% ~81.7%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Silver, Green, Pink
Transformer No No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 400:1 -
sRGB color space 50% -
Response time 16 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 4:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.0 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1354 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1468 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 2 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR5
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz)
Shading units 384 640
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 16 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) or Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
2. Inspiron 14 5402 or Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
3. Inspiron 13 7306 or Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
4. Creator 15 or VivoBook S15 S532
5. VivoBook S15 M533 or VivoBook S15 S532
6. VivoBook S15 S533 or VivoBook S15 S532
7. G7 15 7500 or VivoBook S15 S532
8. VivoBook 15 M513 or VivoBook S15 S532

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS VivoBook S15 S532 and Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский