Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) vs Alienware m15 R4

Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
VS
Dell Alienware m15 R4
Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
From $479
Dell Alienware m15 R4
From $2149
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU -
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) and Alienware m15 R4 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 390 grams less (around 0.86 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (112.1 vs 154.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R4
  • Can run popular games at about 991-1351% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 60 Hz
  • Features a much bigger (~115%) battery – 86 against 40 watt-hours
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
  • 26% sharper screen – 141 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
vs
Alienware m15 R4

Case

Weight 1.72 kg (3.79 lbs) 2.11 kg (4.65 lbs)
Width 324.3 mm (12.77 inches) 360.3 mm (14.19 inches)
Height 222.9 mm (8.78 inches) 276.3 mm (10.88 inches)
Thickness 17-18.9 mm (0.67-0.74 inches) 17.8-20.5 mm (0.7-0.81 inches)
Area 723 cm2 (112.1 inches2) 996 cm2 (154.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.7% ~67.4%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 7.5 mm
Colors Silver, Gray White, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 52 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 300 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 400:1 -
sRGB color space 50% 100%
Response time 16 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 4:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 45 / 65 W 240 W

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 -
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2.5W 2x4W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.0 cm 9.9 x 5.3 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 2 8
Threads 4 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 780-1215 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1290-1620 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 15.97 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 8 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR6
Memory bus - 256 bit
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 1500-1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
Shading units 384 5120
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 3
NVMe Yes Yes

