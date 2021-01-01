Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) or G5 15 5505 SE – what's better?

Display
CPU
GPU - Radeon RX 5600M
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) and G5 15 5505 SE important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 780 grams less (around 1.72 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (112.1 vs 143.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell G5 15 5505 SE
  • Can run popular games at about 327-446% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~28%) battery – 51 against 40 watt-hours
  • 26% sharper screen – 141 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
vs
G5 15 5505 SE

Case

Weight 1.72 kg (3.79 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Width 324.3 mm (12.77 inches) 365.5 mm (14.39 inches)
Height 222.9 mm (8.78 inches) 254 mm (10 inches)
Thickness 17-18.9 mm (0.67-0.74 inches) 24.5 mm (0.96 inches)
Area 723 cm2 (112.1 inches2) 928 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.7% ~72.3%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 10.1 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 360° 150°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 50.6 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 400:1 -
sRGB color space 50% -
Response time 16 ms -
Max. brightness
Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
220 nits
G5 15 5505 SE +14%
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V
Full charging time 4:00 hr 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 82.5 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.1
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.1
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.0 cm 10.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 2 6
Threads 4 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Radeon Vega 6
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1035 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1265 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 5.829 TFLOPS
Memoty type System Shared GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory clock - 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 384 2304
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

