Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) or G7 15 7500 – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) vs G7 15 7500

Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
VS
Dell G7 15 7500
Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
From $479
Dell G7 15 7500
From $1199
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 40 Wh
CPU
GPU -
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) and G7 15 7500 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 540 grams less (around 1.19 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (112.1 vs 148.2 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell G7 15 7500
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 265-361% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~40%) battery – 56 against 40 watt-hours
  • Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
  • 26% sharper screen – 141 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
vs
G7 15 7500

Case

Weight 1.72 kg (3.79 lbs) 2.26 kg (4.98 lbs)
Width 324.3 mm (12.77 inches) 357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
Height 222.9 mm (8.78 inches) 267.7 mm (10.54 inches)
Thickness 17-18.9 mm (0.67-0.74 inches) 20.05 mm (0.79 inches)
Area 723 cm2 (112.1 inches2) 956 cm2 (148.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.7% ~70.2%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 5.9 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 360° 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 4900 RPM
Noise level - 51 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 400:1 800:1
sRGB color space 50% 100%
Response time 16 ms 19 ms
Max. brightness
Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
220 nits
G7 15 7500 +36%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 13.2 V
Full charging time 4:00 hr 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 130 / 240 W

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.0 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 2 6
Threads 4 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1455 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1590 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 6 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory clock - 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 384 1536
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) or XPS 13 9310
2. Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) or Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
3. Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) or Inspiron 14 7400
4. G7 15 7500 or XPS 15 9500
5. G7 15 7500 or Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
6. G7 15 7500 or G5 15 5505 SE

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell G7 15 7500 and Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский