Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) vs Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1)

44 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
VS
52 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1)
Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
From $479
Dell Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1)
From $800
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) and Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs)
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 53 against 40 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 48% sharper screen – 166 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (97.6 vs 112.1 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
vs
Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1)

Case

Weight 1.72 kg (3.79 lbs) 1.27 kg (2.8 lbs)
Width 324.3 mm (12.77 inches) 305.19 mm (12.02 inches)
Height 222.9 mm (8.78 inches) 206.4 mm (8.13 inches)
Thickness 17-18.9 mm (0.67-0.74 inches) 15.9-16.7 mm (0.63-0.66 inches)
Area 723 cm2 (112.1 inches2) 630 cm2 (97.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.7% ~77.4%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Black, Silver
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 400:1 800:1
sRGB color space 50% 100%
Response time 16 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 15.2 V
Full charging time 4:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 384 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.0 cm 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

