Dell Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1) vs Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53)
Dell Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1)
Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53)
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1)
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53)
- Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
- Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 56 against 41 watt-hours
- Backlit keyboard
- Provides 47% higher max. screen brightness: 440 vs 300 nits
- 28% sharper screen – 201 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Case
|Weight
|1.5 kg (3.31 lbs)
|1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
|Width
|321.5 mm (12.66 inches)
|302.5 mm (11.91 inches)
|Height
|211.3 mm (8.32 inches)
|233.9 mm (9.21 inches)
|Thickness
|16.3-18.3 mm (0.64-0.72 inches)
|16 mm (0.63 inches)
|Area
|679 cm2 (105.3 inches2)
|708 cm2 (109.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.5%
|~76.7%
|Side bezels
|5.8 mm
|8.6 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|-
|40 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|13.5 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|201 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|3:2
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2256 x 1504 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Contrast
|600:1
|1494:1
|sRGB color space
|65%
|98.7%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|70.1%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|73.3%
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|19.5 V
|-
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1308
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4355
4305
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1344
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5048
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|3.73 Gbps
|Shading units
|640
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|-
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3204
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|No
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|-
|Size
|11.5 x 7.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
