Dell Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1) vs Acer Swift 3 (SF314-511)

49 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1)
VS
46 out of 100
Acer Swift 3 (SF314-511)
Dell Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1)
Acer Swift 3 (SF314-511)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Battery 56 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1) and Acer Swift 3 (SF314-511) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1)
  • Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS
  • Display has support for touch input
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-511)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 56 against 41 watt-hours
  • Backlit keyboard
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1)
vs
Swift 3 (SF314-511)

Case

Weight 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
Dimensions 321.5 x 211.3 x 16.3-18.3 mm
12.66 x 8.32 x 0.64-0.72 inches		 322.8 x 212.2 x 15.9 mm
12.71 x 8.35 x 0.63 inches
Area 679 cm2 (105.3 inches2) 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.5% ~78.9%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 6.5 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 29 dB 42 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1217:1 1280:1
sRGB color space 53.9% 98%
Adobe RGB profile 37% 69%
DCI-P3 color gamut 36% 67%
Response time 35 ms 40 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 19.5 V -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 318 gramm 314 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.0 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.7 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock - 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 12
GPU performance
Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1) +236%
2.822 TFLOPS
Swift 3 (SF314-511)
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB -
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 73.7 dB 74.1 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight No Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.0 cm 10.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

