Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1) or ZenBook Flip 13 UX363 – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1) vs ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 UX363

49 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1)
VS
53 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 UX363
Dell Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1)
ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 UX363
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Battery 67 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1) and ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 UX363 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 UX363
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~63%) battery – 67 against 41 watt-hours
  • Backlit keyboard
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1)
vs
ZenBook Flip 13 UX363

Case

Weight 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
Dimensions 321.5 x 211.3 x 16.3-18.3 mm
12.66 x 8.32 x 0.64-0.72 inches		 305 x 211 x 13.9 mm
12.01 x 8.31 x 0.55 inches
Area 679 cm2 (105.3 inches2) 644 cm2 (99.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.5% ~75.8%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Silver Gray
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 29 dB 46.6 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1217:1 3530:1
sRGB color space 53.9% -
Adobe RGB profile 37% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 36% 100%
Response time 35 ms 2 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 19.5 V -
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 318 gramm 210 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.0 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.7 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock - 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20
GPU performance
Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1) +100%
2.822 TFLOPS
ZenBook Flip 13 UX363
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 73.7 dB 85.1 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight No Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm 1.35 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.0 cm 13.0 x 6.5 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1) and Dell Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1)
2. Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) and Dell Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1)
3. Dell Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1) and Dell Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1)
4. ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 and ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 UX363
5. HP Spectre x360 14 (2021) and ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 UX363
6. ASUS ZenBook S UX393 and ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 UX363
7. Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 and ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 UX363
8. Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (11th Gen Intel) and ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 UX363

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 UX363 and Dell Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский