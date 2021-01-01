Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1) or G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) – what's better?

Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1) or G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) – what's better?

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1) and G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1310 grams less (around 2.89 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 30% more compact case (105.2 vs 150.7 square inches)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
  • Can run popular games at about 456-622% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Features a much bigger (~110%) battery – 86 against 41 watt-hours
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Backlit keyboard

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1)
vs
G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)

Case

Weight 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) 2.81 kg (6.2 lbs)
Width 321.5 mm (12.66 inches) 357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
Height 211.3 mm (8.32 inches) 272.1 mm (10.71 inches)
Thickness 16.3-18.3 mm (0.64-0.72 inches) 24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
Area 679 cm2 (105.3 inches2) 972 cm2 (150.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.5% ~69%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 5.9 mm
Colors Silver Gray, Green
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 600:1 600:1
sRGB color space 65% -
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 19.5 V 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 65 W 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 115 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1702 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 13.1 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 6 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 640 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1)
1.41 TFLOPS
G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) +829%
13.1 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight No Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.0 cm 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

