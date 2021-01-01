Dell Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1) vs G5 15 5500
Dell Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1)
From $832
Dell G5 15 5500
From $869
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 840 grams less (around 1.85 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
- Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (105.2 vs 143.8 square inches)
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Dell G5 15 5500
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 64-87% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 51 against 41 watt-hours
- Backlit keyboard
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.5 kg (3.31 lbs)
|2.34 kg (5.16 lbs)
|Width
|321.5 mm (12.66 inches)
|365.5 mm (14.39 inches)
|Height
|211.3 mm (8.32 inches)
|254 mm (10 inches)
|Thickness
|16.3-18.3 mm (0.64-0.72 inches)
|24.5 mm (0.96 inches)
|Area
|679 cm2 (105.3 inches2)
|928 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.5%
|~72.3%
|Side bezels
|5.8 mm
|10.1 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|140°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|50 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|600:1
|1502:1
|sRGB color space
|65%
|55.2%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|37.9%
|Response time
|35 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|19.5 V
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|180 / 230 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1297
1196
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4355
4235
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1344
1121
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5048
4863
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1350 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1485 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|3.041 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|DDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|640
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3204
|Realtek ALC3254
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|No
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|1.7 mm
|Size
|11.5 x 7.0 cm
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
