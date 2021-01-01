Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1) or G5 15 5500 – what's better?

Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 41 Wh
CPU Intel Core i5 1135G7
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1) and G5 15 5500 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 840 grams less (around 1.85 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (105.2 vs 143.8 square inches)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Dell G5 15 5500
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 64-87% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 51 against 41 watt-hours
  • Backlit keyboard

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1)
vs
G5 15 5500

Case

Weight 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs)
Width 321.5 mm (12.66 inches) 365.5 mm (14.39 inches)
Height 211.3 mm (8.32 inches) 254 mm (10 inches)
Thickness 16.3-18.3 mm (0.64-0.72 inches) 24.5 mm (0.96 inches)
Area 679 cm2 (105.3 inches2) 928 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.5% ~72.3%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 10.1 mm
Colors Silver Black
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 50 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 600:1 1502:1
sRGB color space 65% 55.2%
Adobe RGB profile - 37.9%
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1) +20%
300 nits
G5 15 5500
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 19.5 V 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 180 / 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1485 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 640 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1)
1.41 TFLOPS
G5 15 5500 +116%
3.041 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight No Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.0 cm 10.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

