Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Display has support for touch input

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 13 5310 Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 54 against 41 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Backlit keyboard

Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (96.6 vs 105.2 square inches)

Case Weight 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) 1.26 kg (2.78 lbs) Dimensions 321.5 x 211.3 x 16.3-18.3 mm

12.66 x 8.32 x 0.64-0.72 inches 296.7 x 210 x 13.9-15.9 mm

11.68 x 8.27 x 0.55-0.63 inches Area 679 cm2 (105.3 inches2) 623 cm2 (96.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.5% ~82.3% Side bezels 5.8 mm 5.1 mm Colors Silver Silver Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 29 dB 48 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 14 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 170 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1217:1 600:1 sRGB color space 53.9% 100% Adobe RGB profile 37% 74.6% DCI-P3 color gamut 36% 72.9% Response time 35 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1) 300 nits Inspiron 13 5310 300 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 54 Wh 54 Wh Voltage 19.5 V 15.2 V Full charging time - 4:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 318 gramm 284 gramm

CPU CPU name Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1155G7 Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i5 11320H Intel Core i7 11370H Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i5 11320H Intel Core i7 11370H Intel Core i7 11375H Intel Core i7 11390H Base frequency 0.9-2.0 GHz 0.9-2.0 GHz Turbo frequency 3.7 GHz 3.7 GHz Cores 4 4 Threads 8 8 L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1) +7% 1171 Inspiron 13 5310 1095 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1) +5% 3782 Inspiron 13 5310 3597

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB GeForce MX450 2GB Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1) 2.822 TFLOPS Inspiron 13 5310 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4267 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 73.7 dB 88.4 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight No Yes Key travel 1.3 mm - Touchpad Size 11.5 x 7.0 cm 10.5 x 6.5 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

