Dell Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1) vs Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)

Dell Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1)
Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
Dell Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1)
Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1) and Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 220 grams less (around 0.49 lbs)
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 40% sharper screen – 157 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
  • Backlit keyboard

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1)
vs
Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)

Case

Weight 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) 1.72 kg (3.79 lbs)
Width 321.5 mm (12.66 inches) 324.3 mm (12.77 inches)
Height 211.3 mm (8.32 inches) 222.9 mm (8.78 inches)
Thickness 16.3-18.3 mm (0.64-0.72 inches) 17-18.9 mm (0.67-0.74 inches)
Area 679 cm2 (105.3 inches2) 723 cm2 (112.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.5% ~74.7%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 600:1 400:1
sRGB color space 65% 50%
Response time 35 ms 16 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 19.5 V 11.4 V
Full charging time - 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 640 384
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight No Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.0 cm 11.5 x 7.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

