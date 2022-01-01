You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Battery - 41 Wh 54 Wh 42 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 3 5300U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 14 M413 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 53% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.44 kg (3.18 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 321.2 x 212.8 x 17.9 mm

12.65 x 8.38 x 0.7 inches 324 x 213 x 17.3 mm

12.76 x 8.39 x 0.68 inches Area 684 cm2 (106 inches2) 690 cm2 (107.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~78.3% Side bezels 5.7 mm 7.1 mm Colors Silver Black, Gold, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 140° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 500:1 - Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness Inspiron 14 5415 250 nits VivoBook 14 M413 250 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 54 Wh 42 Wh Voltage 11.25 V - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) Radeon RX Vega 7 TGP 15 W 10-45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 0 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1600 MHz FLOPS - 1.108 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 448 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 28 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 7 GPU performance Inspiron 14 5415 n/a VivoBook 14 M413 1.108 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 24 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 7.0 cm - Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

