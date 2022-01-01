You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Battery - 41 Wh 54 Wh 67 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 3 5300U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5415 Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 Easier to carry: weighs 220 grams less (around 0.49 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~63%) battery – 67 against 41 watt-hours

Around 48% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.44 kg (3.18 lbs) 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs) Dimensions 321.2 x 212.8 x 17.9 mm

12.65 x 8.38 x 0.7 inches 319 x 210 x 15.8 mm

12.56 x 8.27 x 0.62 inches Area 684 cm2 (106 inches2) 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~80.6% Side bezels 5.7 mm 4.6 mm Colors Silver Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 140° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 500:1 - sRGB color space - 100% Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness Inspiron 14 5415 250 nits ZenBook 14 UM425 +60% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 54 Wh 67 Wh Voltage 11.25 V - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 / 100 W

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) GeForce MX450 TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 0 MHz - GPU boost clock 1500 MHz - FLOPS - 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 32 GPU performance Inspiron 14 5415 n/a ZenBook 14 UM425 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 7.0 cm - Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.