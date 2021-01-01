Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 14 5415 or ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 14 5415 vs Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)

49 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 14 5415
VS
62 out of 100
Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
Dell Inspiron 14 5415
From $760
Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 63 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 14 5415 and Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5415
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 49% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
  • Can run popular games at about 85-116% higher FPS
  • Easier to carry: weighs 220 grams less (around 0.49 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~54%) battery – 63 against 41 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
  • 55% sharper screen – 243 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 14 5415
vs
ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)

Case

Weight 1.62 kg (3.57 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Width 321.2 mm (12.65 inches) 311.2 mm (12.25 inches)
Height 212.8 mm (8.38 inches) 212.2 mm (8.35 inches)
Thickness 17.9 mm (0.7 inches) 16.9 mm (0.67 inches)
Area 684 cm2 (106 inches2) 660 cm2 (102.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~86.1%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Silver Gray, Purple
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 500:1 -
sRGB color space - 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.25 V -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 100 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 448 896
DirectX support 12.1 12
GPU performance
Inspiron 14 5415
1.108 TFLOPS
ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) +155%
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.0 cm -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) or Dell Inspiron 14 5415
2. Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53) or Dell Inspiron 14 5415
3. Dell Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1) or Dell Inspiron 14 5415
4. Dell XPS 13 9310 or Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
5. ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 or Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
6. ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 or Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
7. ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 or Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
8. Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021) or Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) and Dell Inspiron 14 5415 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский