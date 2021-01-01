Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 14 5415 or ZenBook S UX393 – what's better?

50 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 14 5415
VS
61 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook S UX393
Dell Inspiron 14 5415
From $760
ASUS ZenBook S UX393
From $1699
Battery 67 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 14 5415 and ASUS ZenBook S UX393 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5415
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 42% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook S UX393
  • Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~63%) battery – 67 against 41 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
  • 82% sharper screen – 285 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 14 5415
vs
ZenBook S UX393

Case

Weight 1.62 kg (3.57 lbs) 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs)
Width 321.2 mm (12.65 inches) 306 mm (12.05 inches)
Height 212.8 mm (8.38 inches) 224 mm (8.82 inches)
Thickness 17.9 mm (0.7 inches) 15.7 mm (0.62 inches)
Area 684 cm2 (106 inches2) 685 cm2 (106.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~83.9%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Silver Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° 150°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 13.9 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 285 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 3:2
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3300 x 2200 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 500:1 -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness
Inspiron 14 5415
250 nits
ZenBook S UX393 +100%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.25 V -
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units 448 640
DirectX support 12.1 12
GPU performance
Inspiron 14 5415
1.108 TFLOPS
ZenBook S UX393 +27%
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.0 cm -
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

