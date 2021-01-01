Dell Inspiron 14 5415 vs ASUS ZenBook S UX393
Dell Inspiron 14 5415
From $760
ASUS ZenBook S UX393
From $1699
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5415
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 42% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook S UX393
- Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~63%) battery – 67 against 41 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
- 82% sharper screen – 285 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.62 kg (3.57 lbs)
|1.35 kg (2.98 lbs)
|Width
|321.2 mm (12.65 inches)
|306 mm (12.05 inches)
|Height
|212.8 mm (8.38 inches)
|224 mm (8.82 inches)
|Thickness
|17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
|15.7 mm (0.62 inches)
|Area
|684 cm2 (106 inches2)
|685 cm2 (106.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79%
|~83.9%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|6.1 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|150°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|13.9 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|285 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|3:2
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|3300 x 2200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|500:1
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.25 V
|-
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1077
ZenBook S UX393 +22%
1314
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Inspiron 14 5415 +8%
4659
4299
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1176
ZenBook S UX393 +14%
1344
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Inspiron 14 5415 +42%
7164
5048
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|10-45 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1600 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|3.73 Gbps
|Shading units
|448
|640
|DirectX support
|12.1
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|1.4 mm
|Size
|11.5 x 7.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
