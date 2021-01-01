Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 14 5415 or Inspiron 13 5310 – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 14 5415 vs Inspiron 13 5310

VS
Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 14 5415 and Inspiron 13 5310 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5415
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 13 5310
  • Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 85-116% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 54 against 41 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (96.6 vs 106 square inches)

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 14 5415
vs
Inspiron 13 5310

Weight 1.62 kg (3.57 lbs) 1.26 kg (2.78 lbs)
Width 321.2 mm (12.65 inches) 296.7 mm (11.68 inches)
Height 212.8 mm (8.38 inches) 210 mm (8.27 inches)
Thickness 17.9 mm (0.7 inches) 13.9-15.9 mm (0.55-0.63 inches)
Area 684 cm2 (106 inches2) 623 cm2 (96.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~82.3%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 5.1 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° 135°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 500:1 600:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Inspiron 14 5415
250 nits
Inspiron 13 5310 +20%
300 nits

Capacity
Voltage 11.25 V 15.2 V
Full charging time - 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 0.9-2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 3.7 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 448 896
DirectX support 12.1 12
GPU performance
Inspiron 14 5415
1.108 TFLOPS
Inspiron 13 5310 +155%
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4267 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Audio chip Realtek Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.0 cm 10.5 x 6.5 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

