Dell Inspiron 14 5420 vs ASUS VivoBook 14 M413

52 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 14 5420
VS
47 out of 100
ASUS VivoBook 14 M413
Dell Inspiron 14 5420
ASUS VivoBook 14 M413
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 42 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 14 5420 and ASUS VivoBook 14 M413 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5420
  • Can run popular games at about 183-250% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 54 against 42 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 14 M413
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 14 5420
vs
VivoBook 14 M413

Case

Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 314 x 227.5 x 15.7-19 mm
12.36 x 8.96 x 0.62-0.75 inches		 324 x 213 x 17.3 mm
12.76 x 8.39 x 0.68 inches
Area 714 cm2 (110.7 inches2) 690 cm2 (107.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.6% ~78.3%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Silver Black, Gold, Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 600:1 -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15 V -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 10 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 10-45 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1087 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1155 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 4.8 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 448
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 28
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 7
GPU performance
Inspiron 14 5420 +333%
4.8 TFLOPS
VivoBook 14 M413
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 24 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm -
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Promotion
