Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 14 5420 or ZenBook 14 UM425 – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 14 5420 vs ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425

52 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 14 5420
VS
53 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
Dell Inspiron 14 5420
ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 67 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 14 5420 and ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5420
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 39-53% higher FPS
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
  • Easier to carry: weighs 320 grams less (around 0.71 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 67 against 54 watt-hours
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 14 5420
vs
ZenBook 14 UM425

Case

Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs)
Dimensions 314 x 227.5 x 15.7-19 mm
12.36 x 8.96 x 0.62-0.75 inches		 319 x 210 x 15.8 mm
12.56 x 8.27 x 0.62 inches
Area 714 cm2 (110.7 inches2) 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.6% ~80.6%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 4.6 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 600:1 -
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness
Inspiron 14 5420
250 nits
ZenBook 14 UM425 +60%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15 V -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 / 100 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 10 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1087 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1155 MHz -
FLOPS 4.8 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32
GPU performance
Inspiron 14 5420 +70%
4.8 TFLOPS
ZenBook 14 UM425
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm -
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell Inspiron 14 5420 or Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
2. Dell Inspiron 14 5420 or Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
3. Dell Inspiron 14 5420 or Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)
4. Dell Inspiron 14 5420 or HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
5. Dell Inspiron 14 5420 or Dell Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1)
6. ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 or Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5
7. ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 or Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
8. ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 or ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325
9. ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 or Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (Intel)
10. ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 or Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 and Dell Inspiron 14 5420 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский