You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2240 x 1400 - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Battery - 54 Wh 64 Wh 67 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1260P - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5420 Can run popular games at about 259-353% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Better webcam recording quality

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 67 against 54 watt-hours

Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (102.9 vs 110.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.13 kg (2.49 lbs) Dimensions 314 x 227.5 x 15.7-19 mm

12.36 x 8.96 x 0.62-0.75 inches 319 x 208 x 13.9 mm

12.56 x 8.19 x 0.55 inches Area 714 cm2 (110.7 inches2) 664 cm2 (102.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.6% ~81.4% Side bezels 6.3 mm 4.6 mm Colors Silver Gray, Purple Transformer No No Opening angle - 150° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level - 40.8 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2240 x 1400 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 600:1 1103:1 sRGB color space - 98.8% Adobe RGB profile - 69.7% DCI-P3 color gamut - 68.5% Response time 35 ms 38 ms Max. brightness Inspiron 14 5420 250 nits Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel) +60% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 54 Wh 64 Wh 67 Wh Voltage 15 V - Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 220 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX570 2GB Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1087 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1155 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 4.8 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 12 GPU performance Inspiron 14 5420 +471% 4.8 TFLOPS Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel) 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 87.5 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 13.0 x 6.6 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.