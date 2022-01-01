You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2240 x 1400 - 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 Battery - 54 Wh 64 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1260P - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H GPU GeForce MX570 2GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5420 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 960 grams less (around 2.12 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (110.7 vs 150.7 square inches)

15% sharper screen – 162 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell G15 5520 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 45-61% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) Dimensions 314 x 227.5 x 15.7-19 mm

12.36 x 8.96 x 0.62-0.75 inches 357.3 x 272.11 x 26.9 mm

14.07 x 10.71 x 1.06 inches Area 714 cm2 (110.7 inches2) 972 cm2 (150.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.6% ~69% Side bezels 6.3 mm 6 mm Colors Silver Black, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2240 x 1400 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 162 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 600:1 800:1 Response time 35 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Inspiron 14 5420 250 nits G15 5520 (2022) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 54 Wh 64 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage 15 V 13.2 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes - Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 65 W 180 / 240 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX570 2GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB TGP - 95 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1087 MHz 1463 MHz GPU boost clock 1155 MHz 1695 MHz FLOPS 4.8 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48 GPU performance Inspiron 14 5420 4.8 TFLOPS G15 5520 (2022) +81% 8.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 Realtek ALC3254 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 10.5 x 6.0 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

