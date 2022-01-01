You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2240 x 1400 1920 x 1080 Battery - 54 Wh 64 Wh - 41 Wh 54 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1260P - Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1155G7 Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i5 11320H Intel Core i7 11370H RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5420 Can run popular games at about 39-53% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 54 against 41 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

Backlit keyboard

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1) Display has support for touch input

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) Dimensions 314 x 227.5 x 15.7-19 mm

12.36 x 8.96 x 0.62-0.75 inches 321.5 x 211.3 x 16.3-18.3 mm

12.66 x 8.32 x 0.64-0.72 inches Area 714 cm2 (110.7 inches2) 679 cm2 (105.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.6% ~79.5% Side bezels 6.3 mm 5.8 mm Colors Silver Silver Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level - 29 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2240 x 1400 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 600:1 1217:1 sRGB color space - 53.9% Adobe RGB profile - 37% DCI-P3 color gamut - 36% Response time 35 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Inspiron 14 5420 250 nits Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1) +20% 300 nits

Battery Capacity 54 Wh 64 Wh 41 Wh 54 Wh Voltage 15 V 19.5 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 318 gramm

CPU CPU name Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1155G7 Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i5 11320H Intel Core i7 11370H Base frequency 1.2 GHz 0.9-2.0 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 3.7 GHz Cores 6 4 Threads 8 8 L3 Cache 10 MB 8 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Inspiron 14 5420 +24% 1451 Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1) 1171 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Inspiron 14 5420 +1% 3803 Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1) 3782

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX570 2GB GeForce MX450 2GB Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1087 MHz - GPU boost clock 1155 MHz - FLOPS 4.8 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32 GPU performance Inspiron 14 5420 +70% 4.8 TFLOPS Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1) 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 4GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 73.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes No Key travel - 1.3 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 11.5 x 7.0 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.