Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 48 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 14 5425 and Acer Swift 3 (SF314-43) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5425
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 54 against 48 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-43)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 14 5425
vs
Swift 3 (SF314-43)

Case

Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.19 kg (2.62 lbs)
Dimensions 314 x 227.5 x 15.7-19 mm
12.36 x 8.96 x 0.62-0.75 inches		 322.8 x 212.2 x 15.95 mm
12.71 x 8.35 x 0.63 inches
Area 714 cm2 (110.7 inches2) 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.6% ~78.9%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 6.5 mm
Colors Silver, Green Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 -

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 600:1 -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15 V -
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.3 GHz 3.8 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 6
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS -
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 8
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

