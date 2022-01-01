You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2240 x 1400 1920 x 1080 Battery - 54 Wh 64 Wh 48 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5625U AMD Ryzen 7 5825U - AMD Ryzen 3 5300U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5425 Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 54 against 48 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-43) Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.19 kg (2.62 lbs) Dimensions 314 x 227.5 x 15.7-19 mm

12.36 x 8.96 x 0.62-0.75 inches 322.8 x 212.2 x 15.95 mm

12.71 x 8.35 x 0.63 inches Area 714 cm2 (110.7 inches2) 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.6% ~78.9% Side bezels 6.3 mm 6.5 mm Colors Silver, Green Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 -

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2240 x 1400 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 600:1 - Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness Inspiron 14 5425 250 nits Swift 3 (SF314-43) n/a

Battery Capacity 54 Wh 64 Wh 48 Wh Voltage 15 V - Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes - Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX550 2GB Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz 0 MHz GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS - Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 8 GPU performance Inspiron 14 5425 2.703 TFLOPS Swift 3 (SF314-43) n/a

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.