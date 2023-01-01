Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 14 5430 or MacBook Pro 14 (2021) – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 14 5430 vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

49 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 14 5430
VS
70 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
Dell Inspiron 14 5430
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
3024 x 1964
Battery
70 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 14 5430 and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5430
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Around 92% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~71%) battery – 70 against 41 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
  • 57% sharper screen – 254 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 14 5430
vs
MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.53 kg (3.37 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 314 x 226.6 x 15.74-17.67 mm
12.36 x 8.92 x 0.62-0.7 inches		 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
Area 712 cm2 (110.3 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.9% ~84.6%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Silver, Blue Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No -
Number of fans 1 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6241 RPM
Noise level (max. load) - 49.5 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14.2 inches
Type TN LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 600:1 48900:1
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.3%
Response time 35 ms 49 ms
Max. brightness
Inspiron 14 5430
250 nits
MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +100%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.25 V -
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 67 / 96 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 274 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz -
Cores 6 (2P + 4E) 10 (8P + 2E)
Threads 8 10
L3 Cache 10 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 30 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1296 MHz
FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 64 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 128
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 64
GPU performance
Inspiron 14 5430
2.703 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +92%
5.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 -
Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 84.9 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 13.2 x 8.1 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

