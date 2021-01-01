Dell Inspiron 14 7400 vs Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53)
Dell Inspiron 14 7400
Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53)
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 7400
- Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53)
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
- Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 56 against 52 watt-hours
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 47% higher max. screen brightness: 440 vs 300 nits
Case
|Weight
|1.35 kg (2.98 lbs)
|1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
|Width
|321.6 mm (12.66 inches)
|302.5 mm (11.91 inches)
|Height
|224.5 mm (8.84 inches)
|233.9 mm (9.21 inches)
|Thickness
|14.2-1.75 mm (0.56-0.07 inches)
|16 mm (0.63 inches)
|Area
|722 cm2 (111.9 inches2)
|708 cm2 (109.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.4%
|~76.7%
|Side bezels
|4.7 mm
|8.6 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|3000 RPM
|-
|Noise level
|-
|40 dB
Display
|Size
|14.5 inches
|13.5 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|208 ppi
|201 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|3:2
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|2256 x 1504 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1000:1
|1494:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|98.7%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|70.1%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|73.3%
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|7.6 V
|-
|Full charging time
|4:00 hr
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3204
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1291
1291
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3630
3630
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2000
2000
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|0 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|Shading units
|640
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|-
|Clock
|4267 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
