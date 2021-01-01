Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 14 7400 or ExpertBook B9 (B9400) – what's better?

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 14 7400 and ASUS ExpertBook B9 (B9400) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 7400
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~58%) battery – 52 against 33 watt-hours
  • 32% sharper screen – 208 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the ASUS ExpertBook B9 (B9400)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 470 grams less (around 1.04 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 300 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (100.7 vs 111.9 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 14 7400
vs
ExpertBook B9 (B9400)

Case

Weight 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs) 0.88 kg (1.94 lbs)
Width 321.6 mm (12.66 inches) 320 mm (12.6 inches)
Height 224.5 mm (8.84 inches) 203 mm (7.99 inches)
Thickness 14.2-1.75 mm (0.56-0.07 inches) 14.9 mm (0.59 inches)
Area 722 cm2 (111.9 inches2) 650 cm2 (100.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.4% ~83.2%
Side bezels 4.7 mm 5.1 mm
Colors Silver Black
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Max. fan speed (RPM) 3000 RPM -
Noise level - 47.5 dB

Display

Size 14.5 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 208 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1507:1
sRGB color space 100% 98.7%
Adobe RGB profile - 65.4%
Response time 35 ms 45 ms
Max. brightness
Inspiron 14 7400
300 nits
ExpertBook B9 (B9400) +50%
450 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 7.6 V -
Full charging time 4:00 hr 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 325 gramm

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 77.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 640 640
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB -
Clock 4267 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

