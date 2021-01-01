Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 14 7400 or ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 14 7400 vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

Dell Inspiron 14 7400
VS
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
Dell Inspiron 14 7400
From $779
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
From $1500
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU
GPU -
RAM 8GB
Storage 1024GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 14 7400 and ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 7400
  • Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 32% sharper screen – 208 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~46%) battery – 76 against 52 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • Provides 7% higher max. screen brightness: 320 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 14 7400
vs
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

Case

Weight 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Width 321.6 mm (12.66 inches) 324 mm (12.76 inches)
Height 224.5 mm (8.84 inches) 220 mm (8.66 inches)
Thickness 14.2-1.75 mm (0.56-0.07 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 722 cm2 (111.9 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.4% ~75.8%
Side bezels 4.7 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Silver Black, Silver
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) 3000 RPM -

Display

Size 14.5 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 208 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 75.3%
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 7.6 V -
Full charging time 4:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 180 W

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 10.4 x 6.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 4 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 640 1024
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

