Dell Inspiron 14 7400 vs ASUS VivoBook S13 S333

Dell Inspiron 14 7400
VS
ASUS VivoBook S13 S333
Dell Inspiron 14 7400
From $779
ASUS VivoBook S13 S333
CPU
RAM 8GB
Storage

Review

Performance
Gaming
Display
Battery Life
Connectivity
Case
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 7400
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 25% sharper screen – 208 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S13 S333
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (93.8 vs 111.9 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Laptop:
Inspiron 14 7400
vs
VivoBook S13 S333

Case

Weight 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
Width 321.6 mm (12.66 inches) 304 mm (11.97 inches)
Height 224.5 mm (8.84 inches) 199 mm (7.83 inches)
Thickness 14.2-1.75 mm (0.56-0.07 inches) 14.9 mm (0.59 inches)
Area 722 cm2 (111.9 inches2) 605 cm2 (93.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.4% ~80.6%
Side bezels 4.7 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Silver White, Black
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Max. fan speed (RPM) 3000 RPM -

Display

Size 14.5 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 208 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 7.6 V -
Full charging time 4:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 45 W

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 640 640
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

